CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

CROOKSTON BOY’S SOCCER HOSTING PELICAN RAPIDS IN MATCH ON KROX RADIO

kroxam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team is 0-4 on the season and will go searching for their first win this afternoon when they host Pelican Rapids. The Vikings lost their first two matches of the year but have stormed back to win their last three including a 6-1 win over Minnewaska Area on Saturday afternoon to raise their record to 3-2. The Section 8A match will be at the Crookston High School Soccer Fields starting at 4:00 PM and the match will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 3:30 PM and on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
sewaneetigers.com

Wednesday's Soccer Matches Canceled

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South and the Mississippi University for Women have announced that our regular season contests for men's and women's soccer on Wednesday have been canceled. Both matches will be declared a "No Contest" per NCAA guidelines, and they will not be made. Both teams...
SEWANEE, TN
baldwin-bulletin.com

B-W boys soccer already matched 2020’s season win output

The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team won only two games in 2020. On August 31, they already matched that for this season with a 10-0 win over Altoona/Fall Creek. “The team had great communication and held possession for most of the game,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We need to continue improving our passing accuracy and team movement, but this game was a great improvement compared to our previous games.”
BALDWIN, WI
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S SOCCER BEATS WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY ON SENIOR DAY

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Soccer club played an offensive-dominant game finished off by a late goal to beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in a Section 8A match up at the Crookston High School Soccer Fields on Senior Day by a final score of 1-0. “Our defense played great help defense today,” said Pirates Head Coach Sarah Reese.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BOY’S SOCCER SHUTOUT BY HILLCREST ACADEMY

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team gave up a goal in the first three minutes and didn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Fergus Falls Hillcrest Academy in a game played in Fergus Falls. FIRST HALF – — Fergus Falls Hillcrest didn’t waste any time as they scored a goal...
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Internet#Radio#Crookston Boy S#Pelican Rapids#Riverview Health
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Soccer Splits Season-Opening Weekend Road Matches

This past Labor Day weekend was no vacation for the Cornell men’s soccer team, as they kicked off their season with a trip to North Carolina. On Saturday, the Red came up short against the NCAA United Soccer Coaches ranked No. 18 Wake Forest University, falling 2-1 in double overtime.
SOCCER
jcpost.com

Free admission to JCHS boys soccer match on Thursday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — All Geary USD 475 students grades K-12 can attend tonight's Junction City High School boys soccer match free of charge, thanks to Pineapple Whip. The frozen treat stand in Junction City made a donation to JCHS Athletics, allowing all students in the district to attend the home-opener match against Washburn Rural at no cost.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kniakrls.com

Central Women’s Soccer hosts Northwestern-St. Paul in late-afternoon match

The Central women’s soccer team returns to the pitch today, playing host to Northwestern-St. Paul in a non-conference match. The Dutch enter 2-1 overall, winning two straight after a season-opening loss. Central has shut out their last two opponents, outscoring teams 9-0 in that span. On the other side, the...
SOCCER
brownbears.com

Men's soccer set to host Niagara

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Niagara this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Both sides will be looking to bounce back after losses in their previous games. Brown fell to Bryant 4-2 on Wednesday, while the Purple Eagles dropped a 2-0 decision to Syracuse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
bluehens.com

Women's Soccer Match Preview: Loyola Maryland

.............................................................. » The Blue Hens are 2-5 overall and 1-1 on the road. Delaware will play at Loyola Maryland on Sunday. » Sunday's contest is the 13th all-time meeting between Delaware and Loyola Maryland. Last time out in 2016, Delaware defeated Loyola Maryland 1-0 at home. The Blue Hens hold a three-game win streak against LMU.
SOCCER
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS OFF SIX DUALS IN THREE DAYS WITH MATCH AT EAST GRAND FORKS

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis squad is off to an exciting 5-1 start in duals this season and they will be tested by playing six duals in three days that starts this afternoon with a rematch against rival East Grand Forks, whom the Pirates beat 4-3 earlier this season in Crookston. In that match, Crookston won all three doubles plus third singles to edge the Green Wave and we’ll see how the two teams elect to play it this afternoon. The Pirates will play Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek in a Detroit Lakes Triangular tomorrow afternoon and then they will be at the Alexandria Quadrangular on Saturday against Osakis, Alexandria and another match against Detroit Lakes.
CROOKSTON, MN
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Grand Rapids Union HS 3 – 1

Holland defeated a very strong Grand Rapids Union team 3-1 on Thursday night. Holland’s goals were scored by Timo Phillips, Brett Timmer, and Isaiah Arredondo. Timmer, Arredondo, and Levi Honderd recorded assists. “Grand Rapids Union was a tough opponent with many skilled players,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They pressured us, but our midfield played extremely well tonight giving us some good scoring opportunities. I am glad earned the conference win.” Holland is now 6-1-1 and 3-0 in the OK Green conference. In JV action, the JV fell for just the second time this season losing to GR Union 2-1. The Holland goal was scored by Owen Ceithaml. Both teams host West Ottawa for the annual El Classico match. JV play at 10:00 and Varsity at 11:45.
SOCCER
gwsports.com

Women's Soccer Drops Match at Penn

PHILADELPHIA - The GW women's soccer team wasn't able to overcome a hat trick from Penn's Mia Shenk on Sunday, falling to the Quakers by a score of 4-0. HOW IT HAPPENED. • 19th Minute: Shenk started the scoring for Penn with a shot that found the center of the net, assisted by Lauren Teuschl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lakesarearadio.net

Pelican Rapids Offense Too Much for the Lakers

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – On Thursday night, the Laker boys soccer team fell at home to the Pelican Rapids Vikings 4-1. The Vikings were led by Senior Sebastian Centeno-Torres, who had a three-point night, scoring two goals and had one assist. The Vikings outshot Detroit Lakes 14-3 and picked up their second win of the season.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S SOCCER TRIES FOR SECOND WIN IN A ROW ON ROAD IN DETROIT LAKES

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Soccer team had an explosion of goals on Tuesday in a 7-0 win over Pelican Rapids in Crookston. Now the Pirates try to make it two wins in a row this afternoon when they are at Detroit Lakes to take on the Lakers. The Pirates are 2-2 on the season while Detroit Lakes lost their first match of the season 4-0 to Alexandria but have strung up three wins in a row including a 4-0 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday at home. Match time is 3:00 PM in Detroit Lakes.
CROOKSTON, MN
uabsports.com

UAB Women’s Soccer Hosts Alabama State

BIRMINGHAM –The UAB women's soccer team will host Alabama State at BBVA Field on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Although the two schools are approximately 90 miles apart, the Blazers and Hornets have only met two times – during the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons. UAB has dominated both games, winning 5-0 in the inaugural matchup and 8-1 last season.
ALABAMA STATE
Post-Bulletin

Saturday's Rochester boys soccer results

BLOOMINGTON — Century stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy as Rivaldo Pena had the game's only goal in the non-league game. Pena fired a shot from 50 yards that got over the goal keeper's head. Century coach Hal Houghton was pleased with his team's defense. "Credit good...
ROCHESTER, MN
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Preview: Kennett boys soccer is playing exciting matches

CONWAY — Fans of the Kennett High boys’ soccer team are seeing plenty of the beautiful game this fall as the Eagles have gone to overtime already twice this season. The hometown flock is 1-1 in extra time, winning 2-1 on a golden goal in Kingston against Sanborn on Sept. 2, and then falling 2-1 late in the second overtime to Hollis-Brookline on Tuesday.
upstatespartans.com

Women's Soccer Hosts South Carolina State Sunday in Final Non-Conference Match

USC Upstate (1-3-1; 0-0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (0-5-0) County University Soccer Stadium | Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the seventh all-time meeting between the two clubs since Upstate joined the Division I ranks in 2007. The Spartans lead the all-time series 3-1-2, winning the prior meeting in the series 6-1 on October 9, 2018.
SPARTANBURG, SC
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS WINS 3 MATCHES AT ALEXANDRIA

The Crookston Pirates solidified their number six ranking in the latest Minnesota High School Class A Girl’s Tennis poll with a couple more victories yesterday over Detroit Lakes 5-2 and a Section 8A win over Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2. They completed the weekend with three more dual victories over Osakis (4-3), Alexandria (7-0), and Detroit Lakes (6-1) in a quadrangular played in Alexandria. “We had a busy weekend so we wanted to give some girls a break at doubles who normally play singles and we are always looking to find lineups that work,” explained Pirates Coach Sue Tiedemann. “We wanted to give a lot of girls opportunities so we saw some different groupings. It was a good weekend to take a look at that.”
TENNIS
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Hosts Michigan Tech in Regular-Season Home Debut Sunday

CROOKSTON, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Crookston women's soccer team will host Michigan Technological University on Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field. The game will mark the first regular-season home game for the Golden Eagles since November 8, 2019. The Golden Eagles come...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy