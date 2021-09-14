CROOKSTON BOY’S SOCCER HOSTING PELICAN RAPIDS IN MATCH ON KROX RADIO

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team is 0-4 on the season and will go searching for their first win this afternoon when they host Pelican Rapids. The Vikings lost their first two matches of the year but have stormed back to win their last three including a 6-1 win over Minnewaska Area on Saturday afternoon to raise their record to 3-2. The Section 8A match will be at the Crookston High School Soccer Fields starting at 4:00 PM and the match will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 3:30 PM and on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.