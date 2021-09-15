CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widow of Marine killed in Kabul gives birth to daughter

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widow of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, one of 13 US service members who died in last month’s ISIS-K suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport, has given birth to a baby girl who will bear her father’s name. Levi Rylee Rose McCollum was born to Jiennah Crayton at 2:18...

