After 18 months in the dark, several Broadway shows are returning to the stage with fully vaccinated and masked audiences. The Lion King, Hamilton, and Wicked are among the shows raising the curtain once again, marking a big milestone for the theatre community. Matt Farnsworth, a voice teacher with students on Broadway, discusses how emotional this moment is for performers and how important the return of performing arts is for New York City and the country as a whole.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO