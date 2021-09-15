OUR THREE FOR 3
26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too. Savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
Comments / 0