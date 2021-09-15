OUR THREE FOR 3

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There’s plenty of bar fare here, too. Savor a plate of fish or shrimp tacos, a grouper sandwich, burgers or full entrees. But be sure to sit back and savor the view — Big Hickory overlooks Estero Bay. For those arriving by water, your landmark is Channel Marker 60. Online ordering is available.

Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Pincher’s, 2360 W. First St., Fort Myers; 239-245-7049 or www.pinchersusa.com. The Details: Every time we start with an appetizer of conch fritters at Pinchers, we close our eyes and imagine ourselves in Key West or even the Bahamas. More than enough for two, the crisp, golden orbs are made with lots of conch and just enough celery, bell peppers and onion, all seasoned with a peppery blend that I’m sure involves cayenne and maybe a bit of jalapeño. The dipping sauce is just right, too, made with ketchup, lime juice, mayo and hot sauce. ¦
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Sea Salt presents a Rosé Wine Dinner featuring the wines of Château d’Esclans at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The event is hosted by Guillermo Gomez, Château d’Esclans brand ambassador, who will discuss the winery. Located near the Mediterranean coast, in Provence, Château d’Esclans is renowned for its mature Grenache vines.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reform Austin

Unusual Snake-like Creature Found on Texas Beaches

Next time you visit Galveston be on the lookout for these snake-like creatures on the beach. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently reported the appearance of a shrimp eel along the Galveston shoreline. The photo of the snake-like creature was posted on Facebook by a beach visitor, and draw...
TEXAS STATE
Florida Weekly

Rabbits can be great, but they’re not easy-care pets

Sept. 25 is International Rabbit Day, and bunny companions are worth celebrating. They’re smart, clean, sociable, trainable, funny, soft and playful. But it’s easy to underestimate the amount of care and attention they need. In their own special ways, rabbits are as demanding as dogs, cats, reptiles and other animals. (Face it: There are no simple pets.) Here’s what to know about living with them.
ANIMALS
Grub Street

How Our Friends Affect Our Food

In 2013, Jon Stewart, then the host of The Daily Show, set aside the program’s usual focus on politics to talk about something more important: pizza, specifically Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. “Deep-dish pizza is not only not better than New York pizza,” Stewart explained. “It’s not pizza.” Then, after several more minutes railing against the dish, he concluded, “Here’s how I know I’m right: You call it ‘Chicago-style pizza,’ ‘deep-dish pizza,’ ‘stuffed pizza.’” The New York City–born comedian pulled a thin slice of pizza from under his desk. “You know what we call this? Pizza.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. THEATER. A Night on Broadway – At Broadway Palm Theatre on select dates through Oct. 2. The original...
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

Classic CRUISES

NEXT TIME YOU THINK ABOUT “GETTING out and about” consider “getting out on a boat.” A tour boat, that is! Typically, more diminutive than the giant cruise ships departing from the ports of Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Palm Beach or Jacksonville, these vessels offer trips of much shorter durations, often just few hours, but provide a vantage point you won’t have on a walking, hiking, biking or car tour.
MIAMI, FL
Florida Weekly

Last week’s trivia answer

Some assume I’m a Chinese company, but I was launched by a German immigrant in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, making me America’s oldest brewery. I introduced Lord Chesterfield Ale and Porter that year, and I’ve been family-run ever since. The sixth generation, featuring four sisters, is next in line now. During Prohibition I stayed afloat by making “near beer” and ice cream. Thanks to a partnership with Molson Coors, I’m now available in more states, and I’ve been America’s biggest seller of craft beers (by sales volume) for years. In only eight more years, I’ll be two centuries old! Who am I? (Answer: D.G. Yuengling & Son) ¦
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

Hahn Loeser & Parks offices pledge $20,000 to food bank

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will receive $20,000 from Hahn Loeser & Parks for 2021-2022. Each of the firm’s Florida offices (Fort Myers and Naples) has pledged $5,000 in 2021 and 2022 to the food bank. “In the spirit of our 100 Acts of Kindness initiative during the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Find your creative muse and enter the Florida Weekly fiction contest

The entries keep coming, so far from as far afield as Emerald Hills, Calif., and Hackensack N.J., along with dozens from throughout Florida, as the 2021 Florida Weekly Writing Challenge continues. This year marks the 11th for the contest that invites readers to craft short stories based on photo prompts selected by our editors.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

City of Palms choir seeks young voices

The City of Palms Youth Choir of the Fort Myers Mastersingers is recruiting young singers for its upcoming sixth season. Rehearsals are held weekly on Tuesday evenings at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers. The City of Palms Youth Choir is an auditioned choral program for youth in grades...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced the following sales professionals have affiliated with the company’s Naples and Marco Island sales gallery locations: Lisa Ethridge and John Nimmo, Naples; Elizabeth Heuermann and Dianna Spinuzza, Marco Island. “We are very happy to welcome these new sales professionals to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer.
REAL ESTATE
Florida Weekly

Some snippets from Round 2 entries

At this early point in the 2021 Writing Challenge, I am the only Florida Weekly editor who sees the entries as they pop into my inbox. I’m not even reading each one just yet; I mostly acknowledge receipt and make sure the entry follows the rules. I do, however, look...
ENTERTAINMENT
Florida Weekly

Commercial RE is CREW Power Hour topic

The Naples Fort Myers Chapter of CREW will hold a CREW Power Hour from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at The Capital Grille, 9005 Mercato Drive, Naples. David J. Stevens, CCIM and Christine Gonnering McManus, CCIM, SIOR of Investment Properties Corporation will provide a past, present and future outlook for commercial real estate sales and leasing in southwest Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Artis—Naples to host Sept. 17 job fair

Artis—Naples, one of Southwest Florida’s largest employers, is hosting a job fair to recruit energetic team members for a variety of positions across several departments. The job fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 in the Hayes Hall lobby. “As our 2021-22 season commences,...
NAPLES, FL

