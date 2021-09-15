CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

The Place: Pincher's, 2360 W. First St., Fort Myers; 239-245-7049 or www.pinchersusa.com. The Details: Every time we start with an appetizer of conch fritters at Pinchers, we close our eyes and imagine ourselves in Key West or even the Bahamas. More than enough for two, the crisp, golden orbs are made with lots of conch and just enough celery, bell peppers and onion, all seasoned with a peppery blend that I'm sure involves cayenne and maybe a bit of jalapeño. The dipping sauce is just right, too, made with ketchup, lime juice, mayo and hot sauce. ¦

