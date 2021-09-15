Successfully Caring for Orchids is Easier Than You May Think
(StatePoint) Some people shy away from orchids because they appear fragile, but mostly these gorgeous plants are just misunderstood. Even if you’ve never owned a houseplant or tried your hand at gardening, you can successfully grow Phalaenopsis (moth) orchids. Perfect for beginners, they are easy to grow and require minimal care. To get started, check out the tips and resources available at justaddiceorchids.com.www.news-graphic.com
