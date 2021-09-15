New Mexico representative announces she won't seek reelection

Sep. 15—State Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, announced Tuesday she won't seek reelection after serving four terms in the Legislature. "It's been an incredible honor serving the community and state that I love," Armstrong said in a statement. "Having passed the End-of-Life Options Act, the Healthcare Affordability Fund, and seeing the state truly turn a corner with the firm establishment of our medical cannabis program and legalization of adult-use cannabis, I feel it is time for me to focus on my family and other projects."