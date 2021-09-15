CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Mexico representative announces she won't seek reelection

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 15—State Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, announced Tuesday she won't seek reelection after serving four terms in the Legislature. "It's been an incredible honor serving the community and state that I love," Armstrong said in a statement. "Having passed the End-of-Life Options Act, the Healthcare Affordability Fund, and seeing the state truly turn a corner with the firm establishment of our medical cannabis program and legalization of adult-use cannabis, I feel it is time for me to focus on my family and other projects."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Five killed in shooting at Russian university - law enforcement

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing five people and injuring six others, law enforcement authorities said. The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Egolf
Person
Debbie Armstrong
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy