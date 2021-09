It’s been said time and time again that betting is on the rise. Thanks to legalizes sports betting gaining steam throughout the U.S. and platforms advertising in nationally televised games, the industry has grown significantly over the past few years. Internet casinos and online sportsbooks have effectively brought the feel of a Las Vegas casino right to your smartphone. However, not every state is on board with the new wave of easy wagering, which means the industry still has room to grow. In fact, we now have a hypothetical number if the entire country were on board with fully legal wagering. It might be difficult to imagine right now, but the truth is that we could someday have a betting industry that’s fully legal across all 50 states. Here’s what the industry could look like someday in the future.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO