Pending home sales in August rose just 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, according to a new Redfin report. And as sales are growing at a slower rate, homesellers nationwide are starting to drop their prices — a sign of demand softening. Despite those drops, however, home prices are still up 15% from last year. The report also found the actual number of pending sales was at its lowest level since April.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO