The housing market has thrived during the pandemic, with home prices rising to levels not seen in decades, and bidding wars sweeping across the country, even some offers reaching $1 million above asking price. While the housing market has boomed over the last year, buying a house is not for everyone. Deanna Haas, VP of Sales Operations and Client Experience at SOLD.com, discusses some of the questions people should ask themselves before taking this next step.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO