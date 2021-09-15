CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banasek to Speak at Long-Term Care Seminar

Cover picture for the articleHeplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 9. Tammy Banasek will be one of the featured speakers at DRI’s 2021 Senior Living and Long-Term Care Litigation Seminar. She and Mary Foote, an R.N. with Woundcare on Wheels, will discuss how to clinically differentiate between a COVID skin injury and a facility-acquired pressure injury. They will highlight the key elements of documentation, risk analysis, and modifications necessary for a successful litigation defense of these newly evolving skin failure issues. Registration and CLE information about the conference, which is being held in Las Vegas on September 23-24, is available here.

