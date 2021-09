This is my first message and hope I am in the right place. I am tasked with taking our single internet connection (4Gbps) and carve in two lanes. One lane will service normal traffic; internet, vpn, remote access, telephony, etc. The second lane would be dedicated to send backups data to the cloud. I'd like to take a 75/25 approach where 75% of the bandwidth is dedicated to normal traffic and 25% to backup traffic to the cloud. I have some ideas in mind but was hoping to get pointed in the right direction.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO