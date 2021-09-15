CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maynard Alumni & Friends to host reunion

The News
 5 days ago

Maynard Alumni & Friends have plans to meet for their annual reunion at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. The reunion and meal will be at the Maynard High School Cafeteria. All Maynard friends and alumni are invited to attend. A person does not have to be a graduate of Maynard School to be a member of the Maynard Alumni & Friends Association. Membership is $15 per member and includes a delicious meal served by the BETA Club. The meal will be $10 per guest. Due to being unable to meet last year, if you paid membership last year, you are considered paid this year. Due to late notice, if you have not yet paid, you may pay at the door this year.

