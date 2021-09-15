CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, AR

Upcoming events and programs at Powhatan Historic State Park

The News
 5 days ago

Trial by Jury at Powhatan will take place Sept. 18 12 to 3 p.m. Put yourself in the place where history happened at Powhatan and join us for a Trial by Jury on Saturday, Sept. 18. You’ll become the judge, part of the jury, a lawyer, or maybe even the accused as we bring a court case from Powhatan’s history to life! No acting experience is needed, but participants should come ready to dive in and interact with each other. (Note due to COVID-19 restrictions, no meal is being offered with this program.) All supplies for this event are provided and pre-registration is required as a limited number of spaces is available and is $5 per person. Ready for the verdict? To register, call the park at 870-878-6765 or email us at powhatan@arkansas.com.

www.areawidenews.com

