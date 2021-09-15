CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, AR

First Community Bank to be course sponsor at Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

The News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Community Bank, located in Cherokee Village/Highland, Ark., has provided a $1,000 sponsorship for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament in Izard County, and will serve as the 2021 Course Sponsor. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, taking place on Sept. 25, at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, Ark. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m., with all proceeds benefiting the students of Ozarka College.

www.areawidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melbourne, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Highland, AR
County
Izard County, AR
Melbourne, AR
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Community Bank#Ford
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy