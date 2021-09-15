First Community Bank to be course sponsor at Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

First Community Bank, located in Cherokee Village/Highland, Ark., has provided a $1,000 sponsorship for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament in Izard County, and will serve as the 2021 Course Sponsor. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, taking place on Sept. 25, at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne, Ark. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m., with all proceeds benefiting the students of Ozarka College.