Smart technology has become pervasive in everything from refrigerators to entire homes, and Eight Sleep is looking to use it to optimize the bed. Alexandra Zatarain, the co-founder of the sleep products company, joined Cheddar to talk about its goal of providing solutions for people who may be struggling with healthy sleep habits. Zatarain noted that being a tech company first distinguishes Eight Sleep from its competition in the mattress space. She also spoke to her pride in being a Latina business owner amid ongoing coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month.

