California State

In the California recall election, candidates that support QAnon received more than 11K votes.

By Jonathan Edwards
 5 days ago

In early ballot return statistics revealed shortly after polls closed on election night, the three candidates on California's gubernatorial recall ballot who have been known to support QAnon conspiracy theories or slogans garnered a total of 11,619 votes.

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gavin Newsom defeats California recall election in historic vote

California voters rejected an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom in early returns Tuesday as the state decided its second-ever gubernatorial recall election. News outlets, including CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC and the Associated Press, called the race for Newsom shortly after polls closed, as early returns showed the no vote with a commanding lead. Nearly 64% of voters opposed the recall, with 36% in support.
California Recall: “No” Vote Projected to Win in Recall Election; Newsom Remains Governor

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — CBS News on Tuesday night projected that the “no” vote will win the recall election, meaning Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office. Most Californians voting in the recall election said they approve of the job Newsom is doing as governor, and those who did overwhelmingly voted against the recall that would have removed Newsom from the position.
Breaking News: California: Gavin Newsom will remain as governor after receiving a substantial margin “No” votes to recall him during California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election 2021.

Source: California Secretary of State (Information):. California: Gavin Newsom will remain as governor after receiving substantial margin of “No” votes to recall him during California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election 2021 that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. *** Here are the latest unofficial voting results from the California Secretary of State...
Leading Republican candidate refuses to commit to accepting result of California recall vote

The leading Republican candidate for governor refused to commit to accepting the results in California’s recall election.Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder was asked by MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff whether he would accept the results whether he wins or lose.“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter whether you’re a Democrat, an independent or a Republican,” he said. “Let’s all make sure that the election is a fair election.” “The leading Republican candidate would not commit to accepting the results of the election” pic.twitter.com/qyMGyqoKD8— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2021Mr Elder is the leading Republican candidate to potentially replace Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday’s recall. He has previously said “there might very well be shenanigans” in the recall, echoing former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.Mr Trump has also released a statement saying that the recall election was rigged.“Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged,” Mr Trump said in a statement on Monday. “Millions and millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”
Newsom, recall candidates make last push for votes before election day

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the candidates seeking to replace him are making their final push for votes with two days left for Californians to cast their ballots. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters says 837,643 ballots were returned as of Monday, which is 42.73% of the 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued county-wide.
California Recall Election Voter Guide: How To Vote And What Happens After

For the first time in nearly two decades, California voters will decide whether to remove their governor in a recall election set for Sept. 14. The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic with protests of the public health restrictions implemented by the governor and a judge giving recall proponents extra time to gather the required 1.5 million signatures to put the question before voters.
Four More Days To Vote In Governor Recall Election

Sonora, CA – In-person voting centers are open for a second weekend to make it easy for voters to cast their ballots in the Governor’s Recall Election. There are five centers including one in Sonora, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, and Groveland. All are open from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. for in-person voting. Click here for the schedule and here for the ballot drop box locations across the county.
