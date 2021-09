PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in his second season as an NFL coach in 2002 when Jon Gruden took the head coaching job in Tampa Bay. Gruden and Tomlin worked together for four seasons from 2002-05, before Tomlin left to take the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings. Gruden left coaching in 2008, just two seasons after Tomlin ascended to the Steelers’ top job, returning to coaching in 2018 with the Raiders. Tomlin is 0-1 against his former mentor, losing to the Raiders in 2018, 24-21.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO