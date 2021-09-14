CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Get Tickets for the Ryder Cup in 2021.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s How to Get Tickets for the Ryder Cup in 2021. The Ryder Cup pits the United States against Europe in one of golf’s most popular events. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, however it was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. To compensate for the postponement, the event...

washingtonnewsday.com

Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: TV schedule and how to watch online

The Ryder Cup is back after a three-year absence as some of the best players in the world head to Whistling Straights for Europe against the USA. Europe have dominated the past decade of the matchplay tournament and won the last edition at Le Golf National in France in 2018, but the USA were the victors the last time they hosted the competition two years earlier at Hazeltine. The Ryder Cup was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the USA have won the majority of the majors since then, with Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson...
GOLF
chatsports.com

How to watch the Ryder Cup on Golf Channel and NBC Sports

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights. (All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted) Monday, Sept. 20. 4-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup.
TownLift

Utah’s Tony Finau golfing in the Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wisconsin. — The 2021 Ryder Cup Team was announced yesterday and Tony Finau’s name is on it as one of Steve Stricker’s Captain’s Pick after Finau won The Northern Trust PGA Tournament last month. Finau wrote the following on social media. “Nothing better than representing the red, white & blue! Lesssgooooo U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A”— […]
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
golfmonthly.com

What You Get For Being A Ryder Cup Player

The Ryder Cup is the ultimate team event in golf, and the 24 players that compete in the tournament gain a lot of attention over the course of the tournament weekend. Generally, players are more likely to earn lucrative sponsorship deals due to the increased exposure of the Ryder Cup, because they are held in higher esteem, especially if they perform well.
740thefan.com

Golf-Garcia, Poulter and Lowry get the nod for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

(Reuters) – Team Europe skipper Padraig Harrington turned to two Ryder Cup stalwarts as he named Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Ian Poulter along with Ireland’s Shane Lowry as his three ‘picks’ for this month’s match against the United States. Irishman Harrington named his picks a few hours after England’s...
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: How did European hopefuls fare in R1 at Wentworth?

The race to secure automatic qualification for Padraig Harrington's European side reaches its dramatic conclusion this weekend. Following a year-long battle to secure precious points to become one of nine automatic qualifiers, it all comes down to this. Harrington will name his captain's picks after the conclusion of the BMW...
Boston Globe

Shane Lowry gets his Ryder Cup call

Padraig Harrington has long been conscious of what the reaction would be if he picked Shane Lowry, his good friend and fellow Irishman, to play for Europe at the Ryder Cup. “It’s always been the elephant in the room — everybody says, ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick Shane,’ ” the European team captain said. “If anything, that pushed it away from me.” Harrington still made that call. Becoming the third rookie in a team otherwise filled with lots of experience, Lowry completed Europe’s lineup for its defense of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26 by receiving one of Harrington’s three captain’s picks, along with veterans Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. Making it all the harder was Justin Rose, another reliable Ryder Cup stalwart, closing the BMW PGA Championship — the final qualifying event — with a 65 at Wentworth to finish in a tie for sixth on Sunday and ahead of Lowry. Aside from Rose, Harrington felt Swedish player Alex Noren would be a good fit for the team, and for Whistling Straits. Yet Lowry got the nod. Even though he won the British Open in 2019 in memorable scenes at Royal Portrush, Lowry described his Ryder Cup selection as the “proudest day” of his career. “Playing all year, really all I wanted to do was make the Ryder Cup team,” Lowry said. “That’s all that’s mattered to me all year.” The other rookies in the team will be Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland, compared with the six that will play for the Americans. That contributes to the huge imbalance between the teams in terms of experience, with Europe having 38 past Ryder Cup appearances compared with 12 for the US team.
Sporting News

2021 Ryder Cup: When is it, format, how to watch in Australia

The Ryder Cup is upon us. The biennial intercontinental tournament that pits the world's best male golfers from the USA and Europe against each other kicks off later this month and is always a must-watch. Read below for all the details on the famous team event and how to watch...
todaysgolfer.co.uk

How UK viewers can watch the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

How can I watch the Ryder Cup from Whistling Straits on television in the UK?. Today’s Golfer’s Ryder Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Ping. Sky Sports will have almost 70 hours of live coverage across Ryder Cup week along with a host of extra programmes and documentaries.
TMJ4 News

What is the Ryder Cup, anyway? Here's what you need to know

The Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits from September 24-26. The international event is expected to draw in thousands of golf fans and spectators from all across the world. Here's what you need to know about the competition, which will be broadcast live on TMJ4:
golfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup 2021: When Does It Start, Who Is Playing And How To Watch

The 2021 Ryder Cup is almost upon us. Fans, players and everyone involved in golf has had to wait a year longer than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the teams in place, the best of Europe and USA are set to reignite their rivalry. Europe triumphed 17.5-10.5...
