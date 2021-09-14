Here’s How to Get Tickets for the Ryder Cup in 2021.

Padraig Harrington has long been conscious of what the reaction would be if he picked Shane Lowry, his good friend and fellow Irishman, to play for Europe at the Ryder Cup. “It’s always been the elephant in the room — everybody says, ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick Shane,’ ” the European team captain said. “If anything, that pushed it away from me.” Harrington still made that call. Becoming the third rookie in a team otherwise filled with lots of experience, Lowry completed Europe’s lineup for its defense of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26 by receiving one of Harrington’s three captain’s picks, along with veterans Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. Making it all the harder was Justin Rose, another reliable Ryder Cup stalwart, closing the BMW PGA Championship — the final qualifying event — with a 65 at Wentworth to finish in a tie for sixth on Sunday and ahead of Lowry. Aside from Rose, Harrington felt Swedish player Alex Noren would be a good fit for the team, and for Whistling Straits. Yet Lowry got the nod. Even though he won the British Open in 2019 in memorable scenes at Royal Portrush, Lowry described his Ryder Cup selection as the “proudest day” of his career. “Playing all year, really all I wanted to do was make the Ryder Cup team,” Lowry said. “That’s all that’s mattered to me all year.” The other rookies in the team will be Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland, compared with the six that will play for the Americans. That contributes to the huge imbalance between the teams in terms of experience, with Europe having 38 past Ryder Cup appearances compared with 12 for the US team.

