Second Annual Sato Research Award Competition Now Open
For the second year, the Washington University Libraries are excited to announce the availability of the Mendel Sato Research Award, designed to engage students’ research with collections from the Julian Edison Department of Special Collections. The Mendel Sato Research Award seeks submissions from students who are engaged in original research in courses taught in departments on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis.library.wustl.edu
Comments / 0