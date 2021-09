Providence United Methodist Church in Spanish Fort is donated 350 gallons of gas to help search and rescue crews in Louisiana. Clark Ratcliffe says when the church saw Daphne Search and Rescue was taking gas to Louisiana, they immediately reached out to chaplain tony dickey about paying for the next round. The church donating around 350 gallons of gas which totaled out to about $1000. The gas will be going to help the Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue keep their vehicles and boats fueled up while they continue recovery efforts. Both Chaplain Dickey and Ratcliffe said they're glad the church can help those who need it the most.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO