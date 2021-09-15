CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hydrogen-powered driverless 'green submarines' could be future of UK freight

By Mike Wright
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen-powered driverless "green submarines" could carry freight around the UK, the Transport Secretary said. Grant Shapps predicted the autonomous technology, which could be in British waters by 2026, would take freight off the roads and head off future shortages of truck drivers. His comments come as the Government announced £23...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Brussels mulls OneWeb stake to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink

Brussels has opened the door to investing in OneWeb, the UK taxpayer-backed satellite broadband company, raising the prospect of a tie-up between Britain and the EU against Elon Musk’s Starlink system. The European Commission has asked industry players and individuals to weigh in on the merits of backing a non-EU...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Suicidal energy policy is empowering Britain's enemies

Rising gas prices are altering the international balance of power in favour of dictatorships. Britain faces, on the one hand an expansionist Russia - on the other a Communist China which by its own admission is intent on becoming the world's dominant economic and military power. Energy supply is no longer a simple question of fuel poverty; it has far-reaching global consequences.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

A winter of energy discontent looms

The Government is not complacent about the energy crisis but is confident there will not be any disruption to supplies, Alok Sharma, the climate change envoy, said yesterday. The first of those statements can only be true if the second is as well. If the coming winter sees power cuts and shortages then the Government will have been very complacent indeed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Telegraph

Drax pays farmers to grow 'energy crops'

Farmers will grow crops to be burned for energy by Drax at its north Yorkshire power plant under a new deal. The company that owns the plant in Selby will work with the National Farmers Union on cultivating crops that can be turned into biomass pellets or fuel. Energy crops,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The Global Pipeline For Green Hydrogen Projects Is Growing

The global pipeline for green hydrogen projects is growing fast, with a current target of 206 gigawatts (GW) in installed electrolyzer capacity by 2040. However, a Rystad Energy analysis reveals that the locations of the planned projects are overwhelmingly in areas where water is in short supply. This means that an additional desalination market needs to be created to produce most of the 620 million cubic meters of water that these projects will need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Freight#Electric Batteries#Hydrogen Fuel#Transport#British#Government
airwaysmag.com

Airbus, Air New Zealand Look to Hydrogen-Powered Future

MIAMI – While electric aircraft seem to be in the news lately, there is more going on in the movement to make aviation green. Airbus and Air New Zealand (NZ) have signed a Memo of Understanding (MoU) to jointly investigate how aircraft might someday be powered by the most abundant element in the universe: hydrogen. A press release yesterday discusses how the two companies will work together to investigate the possibilities of creating zero-emission flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even to amber and green list countries, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementIn a statement, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would...
WORLD
theiet.org

Cheap, efficient electrocatalyst a ‘gamechanger’ for green hydrogen

Researchers from Curtin University in Western Australia have identified a cheaper and more efficient electrocatalyst for making green hydrogen from water. They hope that the catalyst could eventually open new avenues for large-scale clean energy production. Hydrogen has the potential to be a zero-carbon fuel source which produces just heat...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan, Australia to collaborate on green hydrogen

Japanese refiner ENOES sees Australia as a potential exporter of hydrogen. Japanese refiner ENEOS announced September 16 it had signed a preliminary agreement with Australian metals group Fortescue Future Industries to study green hydrogen developments. ENEOS said it was working to develop a supply chain for green hydrogen both at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
dronedj.com

UK startup developing hydrogen-powered autonomous cargo sub

A UK advanced mobility startup has won a government grant to support development of its hydrogen-powered, emissions-free cargo sub planned for use on point-to-point transport missions. London-based Oceanways is working on an array of sustainable underwater uncrewed vehicles (UUV) that can serve several purposes while in operation. The hydrogen cell-powered...
INDUSTRY
theregister.com

UK funds hydrogen-powered cargo submarine to torpedo maritime emissions by 2050

A hydrogen-powered cargo-carrying submarine has received taxpayer funding as part of the UK government's goal to slash maritime emissions by 2050. UK-based Oceanways is to use the money to investigate the feasibility of building and testing a prototype automated cargo submarine powered entirely on green hydrogen. Boat-building boffins will also...
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

UK trial of hydrogen blended gas regarded a success

Members of the consortium running the U.K.'s first hydrogen blended gas project are hailing it as a success. The project, known as HyDeploy, has been running at Keele University, where both university buildings and homes have been heated using hydrogen blended with natural gas. The HyDeploy project led by Cadent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Unmanned submarine earmarked for Irish Sea freight crossings

A self-driving hydrogen-powered submarine is among the winners in a UK government competition to tackle emissions from shipping. A start-up consortium has been given £380,000 to develop the sub to deliver parcels without a captain or crew. Call it blue seas thinking - the submarine will follow shipping routes but...
INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Hydrogen submarine could collect microplastics as it cruises

A company developing a zero-emission submarine, which could transport cargo between Glasgow and Belfast, has been awarded funding by the UK government to develop its concept. The autonomous vessel, nicknamed Esmeralda01, is designed to be “net positive” by running on hybrid green hydrogen and battery power and collecting microplastics as it cruises between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Esmeralda01 is equipped with a three-phase microplastics filtration system. Its developer, Oceanways, is preparing the submarine for its first sea trial.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Green jobs: The UK’s future zero carbon industries

The UK’s transition to zero carbon will be a key issue in the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. It will mean the formation of new industries and jobs which didn’t exist a generation ago. Beth Campbell, 21, is a research assistant at a vertical farm in Scunthorpe which uses...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy