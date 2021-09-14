City of Highland Park eNews

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCity of Highland Park issued the following announcement on Sept. 14. At the Monday, September 13 City Council meeting, Mayor Rotering shared that for the 27th consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has recognized the City of Highland Park with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The Award reflects the City's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governmental budgeting. Mayor Rotering recognized City Manager Ghida Neukirch, Finance Director Julie Logan, the Finance Department staff, and all department directors for this achievement.

