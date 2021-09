Chinese president Xi Jinping has yet to commit to attending the Cop26 international climate change talks in Glasgow in November, according to the conference’s head.Cop26 president Alok Sharma acknowledged China will have to be a “key” part of any agreement and said the “ball is in their court” to make the talks a success.But he was unable to confirm China would even be sending a delegation to Glasgow – although he said he was “very, very hopeful” they would.When asked if Mr Xi had committed to being in Glasgow, Mr Sharma told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “No, not yet.“There...

CHINA ・ 19 HOURS AGO