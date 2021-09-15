CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

H&M June-August net sales rise 9%, less than expected

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sales at Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, increased less than expected in the three months through August. The company said on Wednesday sales grew 9% from a year earlier, or 14% measured in local currencies, to 55.6 billion crowns ($6.46 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast net sales growth of 14%.

marketresearchtelecast.com

US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise in August; requests for unemployment assistance grow

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) – US retail sales unexpectedly surged in August, driven by back-to-school purchases and child tax credit payments by the government, which could dampen expectations of a strong slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday....
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

Factory Output in U.S. Rises Less Than Forecast, Dented by Ida

Production at U.S. factories rose less than expected in August as Hurricane Ida compounded an ongoing struggle among manufacturers with shortages of materials and labor. followed an upwardly revised 1.6% gain in July, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. Total. industrial production. , which also includes mining and utility output, rose...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Consumer prices post smaller-than-expected increase in August

Consumer prices in August rose 5.3% from a year ago and 0.3% from July, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Both totals were slightly below market expectations, sending stock futures higher. Stripping out food and energy, the consumer price index was up just 0.1% for the month. Prices for an array...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Zara owner Inditex outshines H&M as sales top pre-pandemic levels

MADRID (Reuters) -Fashion brand Zara owner Inditex has outpaced Swedish rival H&M in its efforts to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, with second-quarter sales rising above pre-pandemic levels. The world's biggest fashion retailer's sales in the quarter edged above levels seen before the pandemic as most stores reopened and...
BUSINESS
WWD

H&M Group Reports Q3 Sales Up 14% in Local Currencies

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — H&M Group’s sales grew 14 percent in local currencies in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with the same period a year ago. In reported terms, sales increased 9 percent to 55.59 billion Swedish kronor, or $6.47 billion at current exchange.More from WWDH&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the YearsOscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022Simon Miller RTW Spring 2022 The company said the sales numbers echoed a “strong recovery,” with “more full-price sales and good cost control,” although performance varied by market, and gains were still dragged down by temporary closures in some countries. “Lockdowns and restrictions have continued to hamper development, particularly in Asia,” the company stated. In-store sales have been picking up, however, as restrictions have eased, and online revenues have continued to grow, according to H&M. With the exception of Asia and Oceania, it said, sales in local currencies were back at pre-pandemic levels. H&M will reveal more detailed figures for the first nine months of its fiscal year on Sept. 30.
MARKETS
ShareCast

US core CPI slows more quickly than expected in August

Consumer level inflation in the US slowed more quickly than expected last month as the Delta variant of Covid-19 took its toll on travel-related sectors, including airlines and hotels. According to the Department of Labor, the year-on-year rate of increase in the country's consumer price index slowed from the 5.4%...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon’s UK outfit pays less than £4m more corporation tax despite £1.9bn sales rise

Amazon’s UK outfit paid less than £4m more corporation tax in 2020 than it did in 2019, despite a £1.9bn increase in overall sales last year. According to Companies House, corporation tax contributions by Amazon UK Services – its warehouse and delivery operation – increased by 26 per cent, to £18.3m in the year to December 2020, up from £14.5m in 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
froggyweb.com

Japan’s July household spending rises less than expected

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. The world’s third-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to impose new...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

German industrial production rises more than expected in July

German industrial production rose more than expected in July as the country overcame supply shortages, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 1% on the month following a 1% decline in June, and versus expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, meanwhile, output rose 5.7% in July following a 5.4% increase the month before, coming in ahead of expectations of 5.1% growth.
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

August Retail Sales Rise Despite Headwinds

Retail sales increased during August as consumer demand outweighed the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and other factors affecting spending, the National Retail Federation said. “The increase in August retail sales reflects the continued strength of the American consumer and the resilience of our nation’s retailers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew...
RETAIL
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Rise After Retails Sales Gain in August

U.S. Treasury yields gained on Thursday morning after August's retail sales rose unexpectedly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3.2 basis points to 1.336% at 4:06 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1.5 basis points, advancing to 1.884%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Hyundai More Than Doubled Electric Car Sales In August 2021

Hyundai reports a 2.7% year-over-year decrease of its global car sales - to 298,194 - in August (on the manufacturer level). Meanwhile, the plug-in segment more than doubled. The company sold a total of 14,356 plug-ins (up 114% year-over-year), which is 4.8% of the total volume (a new record share).
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Canada: Annual CPI rises to 4.1% in August vs. 3.9% expected

Annual CPI in Canada rose more than expected in August. USD/CAD trades in the negative territory below 1.2700. Annual inflation in Canada, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), advanced to 4.1% in August from 3.7% in July, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 3.9%.
BUSINESS
bostonagentmagazine.com

August pending-home-sales growth slowest since June 2020

Pending home sales in August rose just 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, according to a new Redfin report. And as sales are growing at a slower rate, homesellers nationwide are starting to drop their prices — a sign of demand softening. Despite those drops, however, home prices are still up 15% from last year. The report also found the actual number of pending sales was at its lowest level since April.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Zara owner shows rival H&M a clean pair of heels as sales rebound

The owner of fashion chain Zara revealed record trading as sales and profits surged above levels seen before the pandemic struck.Inditex – the world’s biggest clothing retailer – notched up a sales haul of 6.99 billion euros (£6 billion) in the three months to July 31, up 7% on the previous high seen in the same quarter two years ago, before Covid.It saw net profit reach 850 million euros (£726 million), again smashing records seen in 2019 as disruption from closed stores eased in the second quarter and thanks to rising consumer confidence and soaring online sales.But fast-fashion rival H&M reported...
BUSINESS
AFP

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

The DAX fell two percent in early trading on Monday to its lowest level since July, as the blue-chip stock market index grew from 30 to 40 companies in the biggest overhaul in its 33-year history. The newcomers make the DAX "more attractive", said Norbert Kuhn from the German Stock Institute (DAI), which represents stock market participants. 
STOCKS
The Independent

Staff and driver shortages to remain ‘persistent challenges’, says cake maker

The company behind Mary Berry’s branded line of cakes expects to face “persistent challenges” from a shortage of skilled workers and drivers, its boss said.Finsbury Food Group said pre-tax profit had grown around sixfold to £17 million as its retail arm grew strongly.Revenue grew 9.1% in the first six months of 2021 – the second half of Finsbury’s financial year.Across the 12 months, revenue grew 2.3% to £313.3 million.Whilst we are likely to face persistent challenges around inflation and skilled labour and driver shortages, our long-term growth ambitions remain unchangedJohn Duffy, Finsbury Food GroupChief executive John Duffy appeared confident the...
BUSINESS

