H&M June-August net sales rise 9%, less than expected

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sales at Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, increased less than expected in the three months through August. The company said on Wednesday sales grew 9% from a year earlier, or 14% measured in local currencies, to 55.6 billion crowns ($6.46 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast net sales growth of 14%.

marketresearchtelecast.com

US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise in August; requests for unemployment assistance grow

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) – US retail sales unexpectedly surged in August, driven by back-to-school purchases and child tax credit payments by the government, which could dampen expectations of a strong slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday....
mix929.com

European new car sales down in July, August – ACEA

BERLIN (Reuters) – European car registrations dropped in July and August after four months of growth, industry data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a global semiconductor shortage is hitting sales in car dealerships across Europe. New passenger car registrations fell by 23.6% and 18.1% year-on-year in July and August, respectively,...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Factory Output in U.S. Rises Less Than Forecast, Dented by Ida

Production at U.S. factories rose less than expected in August as Hurricane Ida compounded an ongoing struggle among manufacturers with shortages of materials and labor. followed an upwardly revised 1.6% gain in July, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. Total. industrial production. , which also includes mining and utility output, rose...
INDUSTRY
mix929.com

HelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market

(Reuters) – Meal-kit company HelloFresh will spend 50 million euros ($58.91 million) to recruit 1,000 new tech employees across Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia over the next 12 months, the company said on Thursday. The company and its U.S. rival Blue Apron, along with food delivery companies Delivery...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Consumer prices post smaller-than-expected increase in August

Consumer prices in August rose 5.3% from a year ago and 0.3% from July, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Both totals were slightly below market expectations, sending stock futures higher. Stripping out food and energy, the consumer price index was up just 0.1% for the month. Prices for an array...
BUSINESS
WWD

H&M Group Reports Q3 Sales Up 14% in Local Currencies

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — H&M Group’s sales grew 14 percent in local currencies in the three months to Aug. 31, compared with the same period a year ago. In reported terms, sales increased 9 percent to 55.59 billion Swedish kronor, or $6.47 billion at current exchange.More from WWDH&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the YearsOscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022Simon Miller RTW Spring 2022 The company said the sales numbers echoed a “strong recovery,” with “more full-price sales and good cost control,” although performance varied by market, and gains were still dragged down by temporary closures in some countries. “Lockdowns and restrictions have continued to hamper development, particularly in Asia,” the company stated. In-store sales have been picking up, however, as restrictions have eased, and online revenues have continued to grow, according to H&M. With the exception of Asia and Oceania, it said, sales in local currencies were back at pre-pandemic levels. H&M will reveal more detailed figures for the first nine months of its fiscal year on Sept. 30.
MARKETS
ShareCast

US core CPI slows more quickly than expected in August

Consumer level inflation in the US slowed more quickly than expected last month as the Delta variant of Covid-19 took its toll on travel-related sectors, including airlines and hotels. According to the Department of Labor, the year-on-year rate of increase in the country's consumer price index slowed from the 5.4%...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

H&M lags Zara-owner Inditex in race to regain lost sales

STOCKHOLM/MADRID (Reuters) – When the world’s two biggest fashion groups unveil quarterly sales figures on Wednesday, No.1 Inditex is seen back at pre-pandemic levels as stores reopen and people long to renew their wardrobe, while H&M still has some way to go. Fashion retailers have been recovering from the blow...
BUSINESS
bostonagentmagazine.com

August pending-home-sales growth slowest since June 2020

Pending home sales in August rose just 9%, the slowest growth since June 2020, according to a new Redfin report. And as sales are growing at a slower rate, homesellers nationwide are starting to drop their prices — a sign of demand softening. Despite those drops, however, home prices are still up 15% from last year. The report also found the actual number of pending sales was at its lowest level since April.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Amazon’s UK outfit pays less than £4m more corporation tax despite £1.9bn sales rise

Amazon’s UK outfit paid less than £4m more corporation tax in 2020 than it did in 2019, despite a £1.9bn increase in overall sales last year. According to Companies House, corporation tax contributions by Amazon UK Services – its warehouse and delivery operation – increased by 26 per cent, to £18.3m in the year to December 2020, up from £14.5m in 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
froggyweb.com

Japan’s July household spending rises less than expected

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. The world’s third-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to impose new...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

German industrial production rises more than expected in July

German industrial production rose more than expected in July as the country overcame supply shortages, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 1% on the month following a 1% decline in June, and versus expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, meanwhile, output rose 5.7% in July following a 5.4% increase the month before, coming in ahead of expectations of 5.1% growth.
INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Rise After Retails Sales Gain in August

U.S. Treasury yields gained on Thursday morning after August's retail sales rose unexpectedly. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3.2 basis points to 1.336% at 4:06 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1.5 basis points, advancing to 1.884%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Hyundai More Than Doubled Electric Car Sales In August 2021

Hyundai reports a 2.7% year-over-year decrease of its global car sales - to 298,194 - in August (on the manufacturer level). Meanwhile, the plug-in segment more than doubled. The company sold a total of 14,356 plug-ins (up 114% year-over-year), which is 4.8% of the total volume (a new record share).
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

August Retail Sales Rise Despite Headwinds

Retail sales increased during August as consumer demand outweighed the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and other factors affecting spending, the National Retail Federation said. “The increase in August retail sales reflects the continued strength of the American consumer and the resilience of our nation’s retailers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew...
RETAIL
mix929.com

Raytheon CEO expects inflation pressure in coming years

(Reuters) – Raytheon Technologies Corp, which has commercial aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus as customers, expects to face inflation pressure in the coming years, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday. With the cost of raw materials and precious metals going up, the company would see a little bit of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

