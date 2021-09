FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary. In May, Google announced a partnership with Shopify to allow more than 1.7 million merchants to reach consumers through Google Search and other services. This partnership is one of the many initiatives by tech companies targeting the massive small and medium business (SMB) market. SMBs account for more than 95% of firms and 60-70% of employment, and they are projected to bring a large share of digital advertising revenue. The increased spending in digital advertising revenue is due to the massive adoption of Ecommerce by SMBs in response to the pandemic. As more small and medium enterprises embrace Ecommerce, companies like Logiq Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Magnite Inc., Roku, and Google are making it easier for SMBs to reach consumers.

