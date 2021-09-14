10 things you probably didn't know about Victoria’s natural wonders

If you noticed I was gone last week, that’s because I went to Iceland. My number one goal there was to see the this. The Fagradalsfjall volcano has been erupting for six months as of Sunday. It’s the longest eruption this century in Iceland according to Iceland Monitor. Iceland is a hotbed of volcanic activity. The country sits where two tectonic plates meet, so it’s easy for magma to burst through into the open. I got to see the jaw dropping lava flows in person. It flowed down the mountain as fast as a river, adding to the massive canyon of freshly hardened new volcanic rock.

