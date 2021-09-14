CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 things you probably didn't know about Victoria’s natural wonders

By Adena Maier
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being one of Australia's smallest states, Victoria has no shortage of beautiful natural wonders like waterfalls, rock formations, temperate rainforests and more. It stands to reason that these places that have been around for millions of years are chock full of fun historical facts. Learn how the 1,000 Steps walking trail got its name or about the Tom and Eva Lookout which is essentially a relic of Victorian-era fanfiction based on shipwreck survivors.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Everyone was nervous’: Victoria avoids serious damage after major earthquake rocks Melbourne

Victoria appears to have escaped widespread damage and no injuries have yet been reported after a major earthquake shook Melbourne. Geoscience Australia said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the Mansfield region, about two hours north-east of Melbourne, about 9.15am. Emergency services reported tremors as far north as Dubbo and Sydney, both about 700km from the epicentre.
ENVIRONMENT
KPCW

Australia's Fraser Island Reclaims K'gari, Its Original Indigenous Name

A tourist hot spot off the coast of Australia, Fraser Island, will once again be known as K'gari, its original Indigenous name, the Queensland government announced. The island, which is located roughly 200 miles north of Brisbane on the eastern coast of Australia, was inhabited by the Butchulla Aboriginal people for thousands of years. They have been advocating for the island's name to be reverted back to its original name — which translates to paradise — for years, the Queensland government said.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwrecks#Fish#Volcano#Great Ocean Road#Rock Formations#Australian#Kokoda Track
gonomad.com

Northern Territory Treasures: Uluru and Kata-Tjuta

What an incredible few days we have just had staying at Ayers Rock Resort visiting Uluru and Kata-Tjuta. I didn’t even know about the existence of Kata-Tjuta until we got here but it is equally as if not more magnificent than Uluru itself. Situated in amongst the red sands of...
LIFESTYLE
kvrr.com

Visiting Iceland’s volcanic eruption

If you noticed I was gone last week, that’s because I went to Iceland. My number one goal there was to see the this. The Fagradalsfjall volcano has been erupting for six months as of Sunday. It’s the longest eruption this century in Iceland according to Iceland Monitor. Iceland is a hotbed of volcanic activity. The country sits where two tectonic plates meet, so it’s easy for magma to burst through into the open. I got to see the jaw dropping lava flows in person. It flowed down the mountain as fast as a river, adding to the massive canyon of freshly hardened new volcanic rock.
WORLD
Only In Rhode Island

This Creepy Spot Deep In The Woods Of Rhode Island Is Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

A great way to get some exercise and fresh air is with a hike through some beautiful woods. The sun high in the sky, the crunch of the leaves, it’s absolutely exhilarating and the perfect little adventure. That said, sometimes creepy things happen in the woods! So far from society, it’s hard not to feel a little creeped out by the utter silence the surrounds you completely, and sometimes, it’s just a feeling, but others, you’re absolutely right to be a little unnerved. For example, buried deep in the woods in Smithfield, you can find a real life ghost town, and possibly even some spirits.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
Time Out Global

This Tokyo museum has a play area made entirely out of bubble wrap

Tachikawa’s Play Museum, which opened just last year, is known for its interactive art exhibitions and play zones that are set up for kids to run around in. It makes for a great family outing without leaving Tokyo. The latest installation to take over the museum’s play space is Let's...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Sydney businesses are already announcing when they'll be reopening next month

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been clear that NSW is preparing to reopen once the target of 70 per cent double vaccinated has been met, but there has been no official date put on that milestone. We’ll get there when we get there. That hasn’t stopped several of Sydney’s major attractions...
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

These dreamy Thai islands are now open to tourists

We could all do with a sun-splashed adventure after the horror of the 18 months – and now it looks as though you might be able to relax in an island paradise actually quite soon. Thailand. has reopened some parts of the country to tourists, with Phuket subject to the...
WORLD
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Prince Edward's health secret revealed

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, previously gave royal fans an insight into how he takes stock of his health. During a visit to Bristol, he was photographed alongside his wife Sophie Wessex and their son James, Viscount Severn, and the snaps revealed that Prince Edward was wearing a FitBit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Scary weather to follow if jet stream keeps moving

Climate-caused disruptions to the North Atlantic jet stream are likely to have drastic weather-related consequences for societies on both sides of the Atlantic, research in Greenland indicates. New research provides insights into how the position and intensity of the North Atlantic jet stream has changed during the past 1,250 years....
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy