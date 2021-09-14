10 things you probably didn't know about Victoria’s natural wonders
Despite being one of Australia's smallest states, Victoria has no shortage of beautiful natural wonders like waterfalls, rock formations, temperate rainforests and more. It stands to reason that these places that have been around for millions of years are chock full of fun historical facts. Learn how the 1,000 Steps walking trail got its name or about the Tom and Eva Lookout which is essentially a relic of Victorian-era fanfiction based on shipwreck survivors.www.timeout.com
