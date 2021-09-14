2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots: Minor update on the way
Mercedes-Benz's current GLE-Class Coupe only arrived for the 2021 model year but the automaker is already out testing an updated version. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an updated version of the AMG GLE53 Coupe, which we should see debut alongside updated versions of the GLE-Class Coupe and AMG GLE63 S Coupe sometime next year. Updated versions of the non-coupe GLE-Class models should also arrive at that time.www.motorauthority.com
Comments / 0