2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots: Minor update on the way

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz's current GLE-Class Coupe only arrived for the 2021 model year but the automaker is already out testing an updated version. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an updated version of the AMG GLE53 Coupe, which we should see debut alongside updated versions of the GLE-Class Coupe and AMG GLE63 S Coupe sometime next year. Updated versions of the non-coupe GLE-Class models should also arrive at that time.

