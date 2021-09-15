LinkedIn Pages Can Now Publish Long-Form Content

Are you looking at the shitshow that is the ’21-’22 academic year and saying, no more? Are you just… done? If so, you’re in good company. Our relatively new, private FB Mutual Support Group, The Professor Is Out, has been around for less than a year, and has already gained almost 5000 members. It’s open to anyone at any stage who is considering a move away from the academy. You can be 10 years out in your post-ac career, or you can be a tenured prof just wondering aloud about options… All are welcome. All members can post at will seeking advice, commiseration, empathy, and ideas. Tons of excellent free advice is shared every single day, and because it’s closely watched by me and an ace admin team, the vibe remains 100% collegial and supportive. I really love it, and I’ve learned so much from the conversations there.

