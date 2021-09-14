CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville AIDS Walk

nashvilleguru.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville AIDS Walk is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year benefitting Nashville CARES! Join them in a virtual adventure on Saturday, October 2, 2021, starting at 10:00am. Participants will experience a custom-made virtual space that replicates Metro’s Public Square Park and the first Community Health Festival featuring live entertainment, vendors, walk teams, activities, prizes, and more. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV epidemic in Middle Tennessee. There’s also an option to walk in-person via a select number of satellite teams.

