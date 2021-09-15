Mokane Board of Alderman talks about city updates

The City of Mokane's Board of Aldermen discussed city updates at its meeting Monday in Lions Club Hall. The board heard a maintenance update from Dennis Hoffman. He said he has been cleaning out ditches, and the county came in and cleared the trees down Third Street. But the ditches will need to be re-cleaned because they have filled up with debris from the trees. In order to do that, Hoffman is going to look into getting a grinder, which will allow for the city and community members to use the wood chips.