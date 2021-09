We have been blessed with a couple of late August rains that will make the fall grazing season extra productive. I’ve been pumping manure on some pasture while waiting for the corn to get fit to chop and with this extra moisture it’s really taking off. I had seeded these pastures last fall and got a pretty decent stand but was somewhat concerned about the population, but those concerns are now cast aside with this new re-growth.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO