Jennifer Aniston Debuts Vegan and Cruelty-Free Haircare Line

By Maxwell Rabb
 5 days ago
Following the Friends reunion, ‘90s nostalgia is reaching an all-time high. Actress and 90s style icon Jennifer Aniston is taking that enthusiasm into the beauty industry, introducing her very first all-vegan hair car brand LolaVie. The cruelty-free hair brand aims to bring plant-based consumers all the tools they need to achieve “The Rachel” without any animal involvement. Aniston just launched her LolaVie brand to bring the market a haircare brand that avoids all animal products and strays away from any form of animal testing.

