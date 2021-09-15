Jennifer Aniston Debuts Vegan and Cruelty-Free Haircare Line

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Aniston broke the internet back in October 2019 when she joined Instagram with a very special reunion photo with her Friends co-stars. Since then, she has been rather low-key on the platform, with only 59 posts in her two years on the social media site. However, when she does post a rare Instagram snap, she certainly makes a big splash.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO