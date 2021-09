FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas fired coach Luchi Gonzalez on Sunday and replaced him on an interim basis with Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations. FC Dallas has won only six of its 26 games this season and has nine draws. The coaching change came a day after a 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo, one of only two teams below Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

MLS ・ 9 HOURS AGO