Black blood donors sought for sickle cell patients

As a teenager in the 1990s, life was good. I had no real responsibilities and a friend group rivaled by the (middle school) masses, and to top it off, we had the perfect soundtrack to narrate our young lives, TLC. The trio of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez and Rozonda ‘Chili’ Thomas, offered up the best in 90’s cool—fashion forward and musical prowess to saturate the airways. What I wouldn’t learn until many years later, was that one of my favorite group members, T-Boz, was silently suffering from sickle cell anemia.

