Advocacy

Black blood donors sought for sickle cell patients

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemarus Torrence, pictured at left with his mother, Passion Terrell, recently organized an American Red Cross blood drive at his school. The 17-year-old has sickle cell disease. He and other patients rely on African American blood donors to provide life-sustaining transfusions. The Red Cross says many Black donors have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping sickle cell patients.

KYTV

Family shares story of son with sickle cell disease to educate others

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder that affects red blood cells. Janelle and Denzel Billy family found out their son, Zorian, had sickle cell disease when he was about two-weeks-old during a newborn screening. Janelle says it’s been a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
audacy.com

Stanford Blood Center calls on donors to give blood amid critical shortage

Stanford Blood Center is urgently asking for Bay Area residents to donate blood as supply runs low following Labor Day. Partner hospitals who have used more blood than expected coupled with lower donation levels due to holiday travel and mobile drive cancellations have depleted SBC’s crucial blood supply, officials stated in a media release.
ADVOCACY
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank Seeks Donors After Long Holiday Weekend

The Community Blood Bank is asking for help to replenish its blood supply after seeing a dip in donors over the long holiday weekend. The Blood Bank is encouraging new and existing donors to make an appointment or attend an upcoming blood drive:. St. Vincent Health Center | Wednesday, Sept....
ERIE, PA
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Sickle Cell Anemia: A Clarion Call

As a teenager in the 1990s, life was good. I had no real responsibilities and a friend group rivaled by the (middle school) masses, and to top it off, we had the perfect soundtrack to narrate our young lives, TLC. The trio of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez and Rozonda ‘Chili’ Thomas, offered up the best in 90’s cool—fashion forward and musical prowess to saturate the airways. What I wouldn’t learn until many years later, was that one of my favorite group members, T-Boz, was silently suffering from sickle cell anemia.
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Understanding sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease, which is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders, affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about two of the most common...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank Looks to Recruit Donors with Mobile Blood Drives

The Community Blood Bank is hoping to recruit new donors to avoid a potential crisis. The organization hosted a mobile blood drive Wednesday outside Saint Vincent Health Center. The shortage has been an issue for the past two years due to the pandemic, according to the Blood Bank. The Blood...
CHARITIES
The Recorddelta

Disaster Volunteers and Blood Donors needed

MORGANTOWN — Help strike back after a disaster strike. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground in recovery efforts, and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
13abc.com

Former Sickle Cell patient shares his story of hope and helping others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September is Sickle Cell awareness month. The disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. According to the CDC, those red blood cells change shape and form a sickle, or crescent shape, causing everything from extreme pain to infections and stroke. That’s how 30-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Blood centers around the nation are in urgent need of donors, and the Coles County area is no different. In response, both the American Red Cross and Impact Life have each been holding blood donation drives in various locations in the area. Charleston native Scott Stevens gave blood...
COLES COUNTY, IL
wfxl.com

Sickle cell anemia: Helping the community become aware

Sickle cell anemia is a disease that is seen by few but felt by many. With September being sickle cell awareness month, it is important to make sure our community is aware and knowledgeable. Sickle cell disease (SDC) is a red blood cell disorder which can also be known as...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
williamsonherald.com

Blood Assurance offering sickle cell trait testing through Sept. 30

For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, Blood Assurance will offer blood donors the opportunity to find out if they carry the trait that can lead to sickle cell disease. The free and voluntary program, which takes place during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, will be available to...
ADVOCACY
WKRN

Inaugural walk raises awareness for sickle cell disease and blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens braved the rain Saturday morning in Nashville for an inaugural event that benefitted a local sickle cell awareness foundation. Runners and walkers of all ages joined together at Edwin Warner Park for Breaking the Sickle Cell Cycle Foundation’s first-ever Warrior Walk/Run 5k. The foundation was...
NASHVILLE, TN

