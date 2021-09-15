Black blood donors sought for sickle cell patients
Demarus Torrence, pictured at left with his mother, Passion Terrell, recently organized an American Red Cross blood drive at his school. The 17-year-old has sickle cell disease. He and other patients rely on African American blood donors to provide life-sustaining transfusions. The Red Cross says many Black donors have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping sickle cell patients.restorationnewsmedia.com
