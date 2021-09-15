UPDATE: I’ve Been Without My Personal Facebook for 3 Weeks and it’s Still Driving Me Insane

If you are playing the at-home version of 'Will Liberty ever get her Facebook Account Back?' Here's an update for you. I'll just start with the obvious...I still cannot log in to my personal Facebook account that I have had since 2009. I can log in on a browser with a new account that I created so I could actually do my job. None of the Facebook apps will work on my iPhone. Even when I try to log in with my new account, I just get new errors.