CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

UPDATE: I’ve Been Without My Personal Facebook for 3 Weeks and it’s Still Driving Me Insane

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are playing the at-home version of 'Will Liberty ever get her Facebook Account Back?' Here's an update for you. I'll just start with the obvious...I still cannot log in to my personal Facebook account that I have had since 2009. I can log in on a browser with a new account that I created so I could actually do my job. None of the Facebook apps will work on my iPhone. Even when I try to log in with my new account, I just get new errors.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
NBC Connecticut

Facebook Just Announced Its New Ray-Ban Glasses — I've Been Using Them for a Couple of Days, Here's What They're Like

Facebook unveiled its long-awaited collaboration with Luxottica: Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The Ray-Ban glasses come with Facebook-developed technology that allows users to take photos and record videos with voice commands or by pressing a button on the right temple of the glasses. The glasses might make for a cool birthday...
BUSINESS
Vice

Why I’ve Been Unfollowing Some of My Favourite Influencers

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. We love them, we hate them and we love to hate them – never have we debated whether influencers are still culturally relevant as often as we have during the pandemic. Back in early 2020, when this nightmare was just beginning, some speculated that the influencer bubble was about to burst, as aspirational content became increasingly unbearable to the humble masses.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Apps#Facebook Live#Driving
KISS 106

10 of the Most Ridiculous 911 Calls Posted by EvansvilleWatch

Did you know that most 9-1-1 operators can only handle around three years of the job? It is a very demanding job that requires the ability to multitask under very stressful conditions, and a lot of patience. Sometimes that patience is used to deal with complaints that aren't really emergencies. In fact, some of them are just plain ridiculous.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's 'Full-Self Driving' Update 10 Is Still Pretty Scary

Tesla pushed out version 10 of its "Full-Self Driving" system, which we'll remind you again is not full self driving but just a level 2 system, last week and video footage of the test dummies/beta testers has been rolling in. This latest comes from the Hyperchange channel on YouTube and its called monorail success. We're thinking the word "success" is being narrowly defined here, but the Model 3 did avoid hitting a few giant, easily avoidable stone pillars.
CARS
The Independent

Gabby Petito told police her fiancé was a ‘downer’ who didn’t believe she would succeed with travel blog

Missing van life blogger Gabby Petito told police that her fiance didn’t think she could make her travel website successful and described him as a “downer” following an argument that prompted bystanders to call 911.Ms Petito was reported missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned from their trip alone at the beginning of the month. She was last heard from at the end of August, several weeks after having an argument with Mr Laundrie that resulted in law enforcement being called.In body cam footage shared by Utah police – who responded to a...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Demands’ Arrest After Disturbing Attack

The former WWE star Batista certainly loves animals and he recently saw a dog who was abused. He eventually found out that the abuse caused disturbing damage to the pup’s neck. Batista offers money to arrest dog abusers. Now the former World Champion has offered huge cash money for the...
ANIMALS
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy