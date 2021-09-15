Roger Douglas Gillenwater, age 74, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville after a brief illness. He was born July 27, 1947 in Monroe County, KY to the late Douglas Everet Gillenwater and Eddie Geneva Crowe Gillenwater. He was a graduate of Gamaliel High School Class of 1966. He was a barber, having attended Tri City Barber College in Louisville, was a farmer, retired school bus driver for the Monroe County Board of Education, a retired Kentucky Licensed Funeral Director, a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Senior Adult Sunday School Class Teacher. Served on Monroe County Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.