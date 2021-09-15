CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance, MO

Notice of Existence of Use Tax

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF EXISTENCE OF USE TAX; USE TAX RATE; APPLICABILITY; AND RATE MODIFICATION REQUIREMENT. The City of Advance previously adopted and has in force a use tax. The use tax rate for the City is currently 1.5 percent which is equal to the total local sales tax rate. The use tax applies to and impacts certain purchases from out-of-state vendors. A use tax is the equivalent of a sales tax on purchases made form out-of-state sellers by in-state buyers and on certain taxable business transactions.

