Congress & Courts

Warren asks the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

By New York Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo has run out of time to fix the many internal problems that have harmed its customers. In...

AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
wallstreetonparade.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bloomberg News Need to Give It a Rest with Bashing Wells Fargo and Turn Their Attention to 5-Count Felon, JPMorgan Chase

On Tuesday of this week, Bloomberg News published its umpteenth negative article on the San Francisco-headquartered bank, Wells Fargo. This time around, the article was highlighting Senator Elizabeth Warren calling for Wells Fargo to be broken up, with its federally insured bank separated from its Wall Street businesses. Bloomberg News...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

Elizabeth Warren calls for Wells Fargo to split banking from financial services

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo to split its banking activities from its financial services businesses. Warren, D-Mass., said in a letter she wrote to Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, on Monday, that the Fed could do this by revoking its financial holding company license, The New York Times and CNBC reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Michigan State
Washington Post

Elizabeth Warren’s Wrong Answer to the Wells Fargo Problem

Elizabeth Warren wants the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo & Co. That is sort of funny and silly in equal measure. The U.S. senator wrote to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to demand that Wells Fargo ditch its investment bank so management could focus solely on fixing the problems in its main street business. The latter is the division that’s led to more than $5 billion in fines and settlements over the past five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Street.Com

Ugly Tuesday, Risky Marketplace, Fed Tapering, Trading Wells Fargo and Entegris

Forgive us as we tear our greasy heads away from slumber's soft love. Forgive us as we rise, ready to shine, ready to strive, ready to counter risk aversion with pure aggression, and vice versa. Forgive us as we turn to the left, then to the right, and then decide that we like neither. Forgive us, for one thing we surely know with extreme confidence is that sometimes we just don't know. Forgive us, for you know us well.... we are "The Unhappy."
MARKETS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
news4sanantonio.com

Fed regulators fine Wells Fargo $250 million

Federal regulators have hit Wells Fargo with another fine. The financial institution must pay $250-million dollars for failing to move fast enough to compensate its victims. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says the bank engaged in “unsafe or unsound practices” tied to its loan modification program and violated the terms of a 2018 consent order.
U.S. POLITICS
nny360.com

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for ‘unsafe’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo’s top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...
ECONOMY
CNN

American regulators to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

New York (CNN Business) — Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo to pay $250 million for “reckless practices”

Wells Fargo has been slapped with a $250 million civil money penalty by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” pertaining to their home lending loss mitigation program this week. According to the OCC, the fine is also a result of the bank violating...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Wells Fargo again delays return-to-office plans

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has once again delayed its return-to-office plans until Nov. 1, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. Operations and contact center employees will start a phased return at that time, a process that will stretch over several weeks. Business support and enterprise roles will follow in December, the memo said.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo fined USD 250 mln

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has fined Wells Fargo with USD 250 million because of the issues related to stemming from the bank's mortgage loss modification practices. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS

