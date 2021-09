Over the summer, the Utica FFA chapter stayed very busy. In June we had SAE (supervised agricultural experience) visits. During SAE visits Mrs. Neff saw students and helped with their projects, as well as helped them with their FFA records. On some of the visits, Miss. Elfrink was able to attend. Miss. Elfrink will be student teaching with Mrs. Neff throughout the 2021-2022 school year. In June and July, the 5 members of the FFA officer team also devoted a day to officer training. This year’s officer team is Kenneth Davenport- President, Abby Paxton- Vice President, Todd Orr- Treasurer, Georgia Gamble- Secretary, and Brianne Priest- Reporter.

