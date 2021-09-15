Corey Taylor – Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Our Generation’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

It’s a big day for Metallica fans with the deluxe box set of the band’s 1991 16x multi-platinum self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“) having officially arrived. Along with it comes the companion tribute album to it, “The Metallica Blacklist“. That extensive covers effort finds the proceeds from each track going towards a charity of the contributing artists choosing. While numerous songs from it were revealed in the months leading up to its release, some of the more metal friendly cuts, namely Ghost‘s take on “Enter Sandman” and Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor‘s take on “Holier Than Thou“, were kept for release itself.

