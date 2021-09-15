CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor – Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Our Generation’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
If you play guitar, odds are one of the first things you picked up with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" riff. That was the case for Slipknot's Corey Taylor, as he reflected on his Metallica fandom with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey (as seen below) in anticipation of Metallica's Blacklist release. In the chat, Taylor talks about the song's ever present status as a "must-learn" riff for most beginning players.

