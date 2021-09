Since the pandemic’s beginning, Chile has been one of the South American countries with the fastest response to prevent outbreaks. 81.3% of eligible adults in Chile had already received the first dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines by July 14. 75.3% of the vaccinated population received the CoronaVac vaccine, and the other 20.9 received the mRNA Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Another authorized Covi-19 vaccine in Chile is the Astra Zeneca one.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO