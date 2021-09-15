CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur man charged in helping double-murder suspect flee

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
A Decatur man authorities believe helped a double-murder suspect elude law enforcement was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution on Monday after police reviewed video surveillance, according to authorities.

Calvin Jerrod Garth, 44, of 206 13th Ave. N.W., was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. He is accused of helping Ricardo S. Bass leave the area where Bass was last seen after he allegedly killed one man in Decatur and one in Huntsville in separate incidents Aug. 19.

According to an affidavit by Decatur Police Detective Joshua Daniell, Garth — an acquaintance of Bass — lived in the area where Bass abandoned a small white vehicle he used to flee the Wavaho gas station at 707 Wilson St. N.W., where Bass allegedly killed Hartselle resident Mark Allen Nicholson in a robbery.

A surveillance video showed Bass leaving the area of the abandoned vehicle and entering the residence at 206 13th Ave. N.W., the affidavit said.

“After a period of time, a vehicle is seen arriving at the residence, males exit the residence, get in the vehicle and the vehicle leaves the area,” Daniell wrote in the affidavit.

On Aug. 23, Garth was voluntarily transported to the Police Department and he initially told officers he did not have any involvement in giving Bass a ride.

“Calvin would go on to eventually admit that he provided Ricardo with a ride away from the residence, and dropped him off at an unspecified location in Decatur,” the affidavit said.

Garth is charged with a Class C felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Decatur police said Garth was not the driver of the vehicle Bass was in shortly before his arrest in Limestone County on Aug. 31.

Bass, 40, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the deaths of Nicholson, 54, and Jeffrey Carden, 31, of Huntsville. Authorities caught Bass in a muddy wooded area near County Line Road and Interstate 565 after a short foot chase.

The Decatur Daily

