Affidavit: Murder defendant said he shot victim

FALKVILLE — A Falkville man charged with murder after a Saturday night incident in Falkville shot his unarmed son-in-law with a shotgun, according to a Morgan County sheriff's investigator.

In the affidavit filed by investigator John Dickson in Morgan County District Court, Thomas Dale Chapman Jr., 58, of 310 Jim Henderson Road, wrote in a signed statement that he shot Isaac Keola Rodgers, 31, of Holly Pond, in the chest with a 16-gauge double-barrel shotgun at Chapman’s residence in an unincorporated area of Falkville. Rodgers was unarmed, the affidavit said.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced Rodgers dead just before midnight.

The affidavit doesn’t list a motive for the shooting.

The affidavit said Chapman called 911 and told them that he had shot his son-in-law. Upon arrival, deputies located the dead man identified as Rodgers and made contact with Valerie Chapman, Elizabeth Rodgers and Thomas Chapman Jr. Those three were taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Chapman was booked into Morgan County Jail at 5:29 a.m. Sunday on a murder charge, a Class A felony, according to jail records. Punishment for a Class A felony conviction is 10 years to 99 years in prison.

He was released on $150,000 bail through Three Sisters Bonding Co. at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford.

Court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

Isaac Rodgers’ death is the county’s 23rd homicide of 2021.

