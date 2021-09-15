200 volunteers complete 28 projects on Day of Caring

Across Morgan County on Tuesday volunteers were painting, landscaping, and tackling myriad other projects during United Way’s Day of Caring.

The 200 volunteers completed 28 projects, according to Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County.

“Day of Caring is an important part of our community,” said Michelle Howell, plant director at 3M who has volunteered each of the five years she has been at 3M-Decatur.

3M had a group of 15 employees who painted four offices and a hallway for Mosaic Mentoring and United Way.

“We’ve been sponsoring projects and doing projects for many, many years,” Howell said. “(The painting) gives us the chance to social distance and give back to our community. And it’s a way to stay involved in a community we’ve been in for many years.”

Ross said the painting projects indirectly benefit all United Way agencies.

“If we paid to have the building painted, then that’s money that’s not going to the agencies providing services to people in need. So, by 3M stepping up and taking this on, that’s just that much more that can be invested in the community,” she said.

According to Ross, “We have a lot of partners and they’re all good to us, but 3M is one we can always count on. We’re very fortunate.”

Indorama employees started working outside a residential home for the Center for Developmentally Disabled at 8 a.m.

“We are working at three of these residential homes today, and on two hospice patients’ homes,” said Vickie Chittam, executive assistant for Indorama.

There were 20 Indorama volunteers split between the two projects.

“We began with your typical maintenance," Chittam said. "There were some trees hanging over the house, so we trimmed those.”

After they received landscape fabric, the volunteers were going to plant numerous plants. They also did “some cleanup in the back, removing overgrown weeds along the fence row and outdoor building. Just going to try to make everything look a little better,” she said.

Chittam said Indorama chose these projects because others had not.

“No one had taken on these responsibilities, so we said we will. It’ll look completely different when we’re finished with it. We’re honored to be here and to help. We want to do a good job and what’s needed.”

The Indorama employees enjoyed the work.

“We have a long history of helping the community. I’ve always had a desire to help where I can. Not always can you financially help, but you can always give your time,” said Sean Banks, Indorama employee and a volunteer for the Day of Caring.

“That’s the part I love most about this, is that the volunteers really seem to have a good time,” Ross said.

Morale boost

Allison Randolph, senior administrative assistant at the central office for the Center for Developmentally Disabled, said the volunteers' efforts provide emotional as well as physical benefits for clients.

“This really makes our clients feel like they’re loved and valued. A lot of times, the developmentally disabled feel outcast from the community, but when things like this happen, I think it’s what really makes them feel they’re a part of the community,” she said.

The residents of the home were pleased with the Indorama volunteers' efforts.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Dylan Bailey, who is 35 and has lived in the home for several years. “It looks good.” The shrubs will look great when they are planted, Bailey said. “I appreciate them doing this very much.”

The Morgan County Chamber of Commerce collected items for The Salvation Army and Hope Place of Morgan County. As to who donated, Denice Marco, chief financial officer of the chamber, said, “It’s been a good mix. It’s been from our employees, it’s been from some of our members, our ambassadors, and the community.”

Among the items donated to Hope Place were board games. According to Marco, some were from employees, and some were dropped off.

Adde Waggoner, development manager with Crisis Services of North Alabama, said residents of Hope Place need the distractions such donations bring.

“In situations where residents have to flee their home due to domestic violence, that can be a really difficult time,” she said. “We strive to make things as comfortable as we can and more home-like. So, having board games, it helps pass the time and them feel more at ease with the situation. And it helps them have a little bit of fun.”

Other donated items included cleaning supplies, paper towels, napkins and toilet paper. “All those items help to maintain the functioning of our shelters,” said Waggoner. They also help “keep sickness down.”

Walmart gift cards were also donated. According to Waggoner, “We have programs in place to help get clients back on their feet and resume a life outside of the shelter. It can also provide gas so individuals can get to work and to school or take their children to school.”

Decatur Fire and Rescue also did some landscaping work outside of Hope Place. “The shelter staff said it looked absolutely wonderful and they were super grateful,” Waggoner said.

The donations and work at places like Hope Place remind clients that they are not forgotten.

“It reminds them that they are still a part of the community, even if they are in a safe, secure shelter. It shows that the community at large still cares about them,” Waggoner said.

While this year's Day of Caring is over, the opportunity to volunteer through United Way or the Volunteer Center is not. Thirteen projects were not adopted.

“If this was not a good day for them, we can customize a day and time that will work for them,” Ross said.