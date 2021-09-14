CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Royals: Big change unlikely with Dayton Moore move

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Dayton Moore’s interesting 15-year run as general manager of the KC Royals, one marked by both high praise and heavy criticism, has ended. With his second season as principal owner of the Royals concluding in less than three weeks, and his club just a few hours away from beginning its next-to-last homestand of 2021, John Sherman announced this afternoon two major front office changes impacting Moore’s duties.

Royals promote Dayton Moore to president, Picollo to GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals promoted general manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and elevated longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo to fill his previous role in a front-office shakeup Tuesday that promises a seamless path forward for the rebuilding organization. Moore, who has been...
Here's how JJ Picollo will work under Dayton Moore as Kansas City Royals' new GM

The buck still stops with Dayton Moore on the baseball operations side of the Kansas City Royals, but effective Tuesday JJ Picollo will have a significantly larger hand in day-to-day operations as he assumes part of Moore’s leadership mantle. The promotions of Moore to president of baseball operations and Picollo...
MLB trade rumors and news: Royals promote Dayton Moore, JJ Piccolo

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. The Royals became the latest MLB organization to adopt...
John Sherman
Dayton Moore
Royals confirm they are exploring plans to move to downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s something fans of the Kansas City Royals have speculated about for years. The Royals confirmed they are exploring the possibility of building a downtown Kansas City ballpark. Tuesday afternoon, John Sherman talked about the future of the Royals and where the team will play...
Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn't end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
Here's What You Think About the Royals Playing in Downtown KC

When the Royals and owner John Sherman announced the promotion of Royals General Manager Dayton Moore and Assistant GM JJ Picollo to President of Baseball Operations and General Manager respectively. Sherman also addressed whether or not the team is exploring building a new ballpark, and if a downtown site is on the table. They are, and it is. Since then Royals fans haven't been shy about expressing their opinions on the matter.
KC Royals: Are Wade Davis' Kansas City days done?

Early in the evening of the first day of April, with the KC Royals well on the way to an Opening Day victory over Texas at Kauffman Stadium, Wade Davis watched the game from the Royals’ bullpen. It was a place well-familiar to Davis, but one he hadn’t been in during a game since Oct. 2, 2016, the last time he pitched for the Royals. Reunited with the club after signing a minor league deal in January and then making the club in spring training, Davis watched as Greg Holland took the mound for the ninth inning.
Royals announce slew of roster moves

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced a slew of roster moves. -RHP Brady Singer reinstated from injured list. -RHP Dylan Coleman selected from Omaha (AAA). -RHP Scott Blewett optioned to Omaha (AAA). -RHP Tyler Zuber optioned to Omaha (AAA). -OF Edward Olivares appointed as the 29th man...
The KC Royals should sweep Baltimore, but will they?

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) The KC Royals, fresh from a weekend series win over the White Sox, open a four-game visit to Baltimore this afternoon. It is, in every sense, a series the Royals should sweep, and they should be sorely disappointed if they don’t. The primary reason the...
KC Royals: Revenge possible against former teammate

Expectations weren’t high last summer when, in search of pitching help, the KC Royals signed former Mets star Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. The move came less than a week into the shortened 2020 season and fit the club’s “reclamation project” mold perfectly—since infamously convincing New York manager Terry Collins to let him pitch the ninth inning of the 2015 World Series’ fifth game against KC, a decision that set the table for the title Kansas City won three frames later, Harvey hadn’t been Harvey. Fighting injuries at times, he went 19-31 with a 5.65 ERA (74 ERA+) in 75 starts for the Mets, Reds, and Angels. The numbers contrasted starkly with the 25-18, 2.53 recorded he put together from 2012-2015.
KC Royals: Why Hanser Alberto is good to have around

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Two months from now, when the baseball season is over and the game’s winter has just begun, few KC Royals fans will instantly recall Hanser Alberto’s Labor Day return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the place he became an everyday big league ball player. Baltimore gave him the chance to play regularly in 2019; he appeared in 109 games and hit .305 with 12 home runs, then became the Orioles’ second baseman last season and hit .283.
KC Royals: Last place rears its ugly head once again

(Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports) A sweep of Baltimore, certainly achievable for the KC Royals when this week began, didn’t happen. The Orioles, baseball’s worst team on Monday, ruined whatever plans the Royals had to go 4-0 on their only visit to Baltimore this season when they beat Kansas City Tuesday and Wednesday. And despite losing Monday and Thursday, the Orioles no longer bring up the major league rear—instead, their 45-94 record is slightly better than Arizona’s 45-95.
KC Royals: Why keeping Greg Holland was right move

(Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports) The KC Royals made a roster move Thursday that, but for the previous night’s embarrassing and headline-stealing loss in Baltimore, would have drawn more attention than a smattering of social media complaints suggests it did. The Royals activated veteran reliever Greg Holland, who right...
KC Royals: 3 big positives from a winning road trip

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) The KC Royals, a team on the brink of last place in the American League Central, beat Minnesota 5-3 Sunday afternoon. The victory capped Kansas City’s next-to-last road trip of the season, a journey that provided at least three good things to contemplate as the Royals take Monday off before facing the A’s and Mariners at home this week.
KC Royals: 3 players we might not see next season

A challenging offseason awaits the KC Royals. Even after last winter’s uncharacteristic flurry of activity that added promising pieces to the roster, and despite the Royals already having won more games than in any season since 2017, rethinking the club’s composition is in order. The team could use another reliable...
