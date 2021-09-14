KC Royals: Big change unlikely with Dayton Moore move

Early in the evening of the first day of April, with the KC Royals well on the way to an Opening Day victory over Texas at Kauffman Stadium, Wade Davis watched the game from the Royals’ bullpen. It was a place well-familiar to Davis, but one he hadn’t been in during a game since Oct. 2, 2016, the last time he pitched for the Royals. Reunited with the club after signing a minor league deal in January and then making the club in spring training, Davis watched as Greg Holland took the mound for the ninth inning.

