Thousands of Indian Americans gathered last week under an outdoor tent to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Aurora. The festival, which began Sept. 10 and ends Tuesday, honors the birth of Lord Ganesh, known as the "Remover of Obstacles" and "Lord of New Beginnings" in Hindu tradition. The deity is depicted as a human with an elephant's head.

AURORA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO