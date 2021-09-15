Auburn excited to produce big plays on defense, special teams
AUBURN — In an Auburn locker room mostly concerned with finding new energy and cleaning up fundamentals, cornerback Roger McCreary had something more precise on his mind. It was halftime at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn led 20-0 against Alabama State, but it was by no means the immaculate performance the Tigers had put together against Akron the previous week. First-year coach Bryan Harsin described the half as "sluggish."www.decaturdaily.com
