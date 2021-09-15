Polish freedoms endangered by proposal
Dear Polonia in Chicagoland: Democracy and freedom of the press are at risk in our beloved country of our forefathers, Poland. The Polish government is trying to stop the country's highest rated independent news channel, TVN24. The proposed media law would reduce the ability for free and independent media to operate if its ownership is 49% or more from a non-European source. TVN24 is the most widely watched and respected news station in Poland. Unlike state-owned channels, TVN24 broadcasts independent news and critical commentary about the government.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0